L&T Joins Hitachi Energy to Support TenneT’s 2GW Offshore Wind Grid Scheme

India’s EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been hired to deliver High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converters in support of the Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s 2GW offshore wind grid program in the North Sea.

Collaborating with Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader in electrification, L&T has been nominated by TenneT to deliver HVDC converter stations, as part of the initiative that aims to accelerate the integration of large-scale renewable energy into the European power grid, particularly across the German and Dutch sectors of the North Sea.

The collaboration brings together complementary strengths in advanced technology, engineering excellence, and end-to-end project execution.

“Partnering with TenneT and Hitachi Energy for this pioneering program underscores the confidence our customers place in L&T’s growing capability to execute complex, technology-intensive infrastructure projects,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T.

To remind, TenneT recently terminated Petrofac’s cope for the 2 GW offshore wind grid project, that was supposed to be delivered in collaboration with Hitachi Energy.

Petrofac’s scope included the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations.

Shortly after, Petrofac filed for administration.