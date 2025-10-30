FLOWRA, ClassNK Team Up for Japan’s Floating Wind Tech

The Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan and certification society ClassNK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organizations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

“Since FLOWRA was founded, we have built a strong working relationship with ClassNK through technical exchanges and expert advice on the development and standardization of floating offshore wind technologies. Signing this formal agreement strengthens our partnership and supports the advancement of technology and its early integration into society,” said Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors.

“The development of technologies, standards, and specifications that FLOWRA aims to establish as a common foundation for floating offshore wind power will play a vital role in the large-scale deployment and industrialization of floating offshore wind power in the future. We fully endorse this objective and have consistently worked with FLOWRA,” added Hayato Suga, President & CEO of ClassNK.

ClassNK has been engaged in the field of floating offshore wind power to promote its safe implementation in society, including involvements in Wind Farm Certification, class registration, and Marine Warranty Survey for demonstration projects off the coasts of Fukushima, Goto, and Kitakyushu, as well as in the formulation of standards in cooperation with the Government of Japan.

“Leveraging the knowledge and experience we have accumulated through these activities, we will work together with FLOWRA to contribute to technological development, standardization, and the accelerated social implementation of floating offshore wind power,” noted Suga.