Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

Published

How Hot Is Your Cable? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence
Sponsored Webinar

How Hot Is Your Cable? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Cable temperature drives ampacity, reliability, and lifecycle costs. See how subsurface models and field data help predict, monitor, and manage thermal performance to keep offshore power flowing.

Date: Thu, Nov 13, 2025

Time: 12:00 GMT / 7:00 AM ET

Format: Live online • 45–60 minutes + Q&A

Why Attend?

Subsea cable heating is more than a technical challenge — it’s a strategic opportunity. Understanding and modelling cable temperatures can influence design decisions, regulatory compliance, operational reliability, and long-term sustainability.

Whether you're in offshore wind, grid planning, geotechnical design, or digital transformation, this session delivers clear, actionable insights supported by real-world workflows and live technical examples.

Key Takeaways

  • Why cable heat matters — from environmental impact to dynamic rating and reliability.
  • How to build better ground models using integrated workflows and 3D subsurface data.
  • How thermal analysis drives smarter decisions in route optimisation and cable design.

What You’ll Experience Live

  • Strategic context around subsea cable heating and lifecycle cost impacts.
  • Technical walkthroughs by Independent Geotechnical Consultant Jack Green.
  • Live demonstration of Seequent’s connected workflow for cable environment modelling.
  • Interactive Q&A — bring your project challenges.
  • Audience polling to compare industry approaches in real time.

Who Should Join?

  • Offshore wind developers
  • Grid operators and planners
  • Geotechnical consultants and engineering firms
  • Environmental and regulatory advisors
  • Digital transformation / data leaders
  • Anyone working in subsea cable route planning or design

Speakers

Jack Green
Specialist in Engineering Geology Software • JGGeo.com

Independent geotechnical consultant with 10+ years in civil engineering, specializing in advanced ground modelling to support reliable, repeatable design workflows and decision-making.

Matt Grove
EMEA Regional Segment Manager – Environment • Seequent

Leads Seequent’s EMEA offshore segment, working across teams and disciplines to deliver strategic results and customer success in subsea and environmental applications.

Register Now

Your unique join link will be emailed after registration.

© Seequent

Technology Offshore Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Engineering Subsea

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore...
(Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Wraps Up Geotech Survey for Orsted’s OW Project in...
Ming Yang's 16.6MW OceanX floating wind platform (Credit: Ming Yang Smart Energy)

China’s Ming Yang Unveils Plans for 50MW Ultra-Large...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

BP Steps Up Appraisal Activities on Bumerangue Offshore Discovery in Brazil

BP Steps Up Appraisal Activiti

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal

Unique Group Scores Multi-Mill

DeepOcean Gets Onboard Western Australian Decommissioning Project

DeepOcean Gets Onboard Western

Russia's Lukoil Takes Up Gunvor’s Offer for Foreign Assets

Russia's Lukoil Takes Up Gunvo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine