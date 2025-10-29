Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Operation in Barents Sea

Published

COSLProspector (Credit: COSL)
COSLProspector (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for a wellbore 7018/5-2 in production license 1236.

The license is operated by Equinor with 50% stake, with partners Vår Energi and Petoro holding 30% and 20% working interests, respectively.

The well will be drilled with COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector is a 4,921-ft rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services UK)

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project
(Credit: Tampnet)

Tampnet, Quvia Join Forces to Enhance AI-Driven Offshore...
(Credit: Chevron)

Chevron-Helleniq Energy Consortium Set to Explore Greece's...
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $135M in New Drilling Rig Contracts and...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore Energy Sector

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Han

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North Sea Subsea Recovery Project

Mermaid Subsea Wraps Up North

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at Shell’s Manatee Gas Field in the Caribbean

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine