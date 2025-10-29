Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Operation in Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for a wellbore 7018/5-2 in production license 1236.

The license is operated by Equinor with 50% stake, with partners Vår Energi and Petoro holding 30% and 20% working interests, respectively.

The well will be drilled with COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector is a 4,921-ft rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.