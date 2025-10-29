BP Taps Oceaneering, SLB for First Riserless Well Intervention in Caspian Sea

BP has awarded Oceaneering International and SLB multi-million dollar contracts to support a multi-well subsea intervention campaign at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field in the Caspian Sea, marking the first use of riserless light well intervention (RLWI) technology in its operations off Azerbaijan.

Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group will deliver riserless light well intervention services using its Blue Ocean Riserless Intervention System (BORIS).

The deepwater RLWI system will be integrated onto a subsea construction vessel provided by the customer.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, and systems integration by Oceaneering’s local and international teams.

Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have already begun, with field operations set to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Oceaneering has successfully provided RLWI solutions to help restore and improve production from existing wells in other deepwater regions of the world. We appreciate BP’s continued trust in our ability to safely provide reliable and cost-effective deepwater intervention solutions, particularly in support of the critical production in the deepwater Gunashli area of the ACG field,” said Chris Dyer, Senior Vice President of Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group.

As part of the same campaign, BP has also hired SLB to provide light well intervention (LWI) services. SLB’s scope includes delivery of a wireline/slickline combination unit, a full bleed-off package with high-pressure pumping capabilities for circulation and pressure testing, and multi-skilled intervention crews.

The campaign will deploy RLWI technology for the first time in the Caspian Sea, enabling vessel-based interventions that reduce reliance on semisubmersible drilling rigs. The operations will be conducted from Azerbaijan’s subsea construction vessel Khankendi, with completion expected by the end of 2026.

“We believe the RLWI technology - and in particular, the BORIS solution for our DWG wells - will allow us to closely monitor subsea water injection wells and identify the most promising opportunities for reservoir pressure management and production enhancement.

“This will reduce our dependence on rig utilization and unlock early opportunities. It’s a major addition to our subsea capability, opening a new chapter in subsea well management for the Caspian region,” added Russell Morrice, BP’s Vice President for Wells in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.