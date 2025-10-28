Shape Digital and PRIO Sign Predictive Maintenance Technology Agreement

Oil company PRIO has signed an agreement with Shape Digital, a developer of AI-driven solutions, for the deployment of Shape Lighthouse, an asset management platform designed to enhance operational reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and maximize production.

The technology will be implemented across PRIO’s three FPSOs located in the Albacora Leste (FPSO Forte), Frade (FPSO Frade), and Tubarão Martelo (FPSO Bravo) fields, as well as the Wellhead Polvo A platform. Together, these units operate FPSOs capable of processing up to 380,000 barrels of oil per day and storing over 1 million barrels.

The adoption of Shape Lighthouse by PRIO began with a successful pilot project on FPSO Valente, located in the Frade field. The solution will now be expanded to support predictive maintenance processes for critical assets and enhance risk management through proactive anomaly detection and data-driven decision-making.

These units will be monitored using Shape’s proprietary offshore failure-prediction algorithm library, the largest of its kind, comprising over 200 AI and engineering-based models. This library encapsulates the operational expertise accumulated over years of monitoring approximately 30% of Brazil’s total oil and gas production. The Shape Lighthouse platform can anticipate and mitigate failures before they become critical, reducing unwanted operational downtime by around 15% and significantly lowering costs.

In addition to Shape Lighthouse, Shape’s portfolio includes Shape Aura and Shape Reef, both data-driven solutions. Shape Aura reduces emissions by optimizing energy consumption, without requiring new equipment investments, while Shape Reef monitors the integrity of safety barriers and the condition of safety-critical elements in real time. It identifies degraded components and operational risks, preventing unplanned shutdowns, penalties, and serious accidents.



