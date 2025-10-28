Brazil: Petrobras Hits Record FPSO Output of 270,000 bpd at Búzios Field

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has reached a milestone with the Almirante Tamandaré floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, operating in the Búzios field in the pre-salt Santos Basin, with record production rate of 270,000 barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its nominal capacity.

The Almirante Tamandaré FPSO, chartered by Petrobras from SBM Offshore, averaged over 250,000 bpd throughout October, Petrobras said, with the peak in production reached on October 25, 2025.

The platform was designed to operate with a production margin allowing short-term peaks of up to 270,000 bpd without additional modifications.

Built with the nominal capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of bpd, the FPSO is able to process 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The company said the record was achieved through operational efficiency measures implemented across its pre-salt assets, following safety and engineering standards approved by regulatory authorities.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré forms part of the Búzios 7 project, the sixth production system in the Búzios field. The field is expected to reach 1 million bpd of total output by the end of 2025, reinforcing its position as Petrobras’ largest production hub.

The Búzios 7 development, which includes the FPSO and associated subsea infrastructure, will this week receive the OTC Brasil Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, granted by the Offshore Technology Conference in recognition of technological and operational excellence in offshore oil and gas.