Tampnet, Quvia Join Forces to Enhance AI-Driven Offshore Connectivity

Norwegian offshore connectivity services provider Tampnet has partnered with Quvia, an AI-powered Quality of Experience (QoE) platform, to enhance real-time network performance and reliability across offshore operations.

The collaboration integrates Quvia’s software into Tampnet’s offshore network, allowing automatic monitoring and traffic management across fiber, 4G/5G LTE, microwave, and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite links.

The system aims to improve the quality of experience for both mission-critical operational systems and crew applications.

Following successful proof-of-concept trials, deployments are underway across rigs, vessels, and offshore wind installations operated by Tampnet customers. Offshore users and remote operations centers reported improved operational data flow, Microsoft Teams performance, and overall connectivity efficiency, according to the company.

“Our customers depend on more than just bandwidth - they rely on real-time performance across every application, from drilling systems to crew video calls. By partnering with Quvia, we’re delivering intelligent connectivity at sea — supporting more efficient and safe offshore operations,” said Arnt Erling Skavdal, CTO of Mobile Technology at Tampnet.

“As bandwidth expands, it’s critical to focus on end-user experience and how hybrid networks are orchestrated at the edge. “We’ve already deployed across many of Tampnet customer’s rigs, vessels and assets, and early results show meaningful gains. This is also about future-proofing - enabling smarter edge-cloud data flows that scale with demand,” added Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO of Quvia.