Europe’s Top Rights Court Backs Norway in Climate Case Over Arctic Oil

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled in favour of Norway's government in a climate lawsuit brought by young activists who claimed the country's policy of Arctic oil exploration had put their future at risk.

Norway is western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, with daily output of four million barrels of oil equivalent, and says it plans to pump hydrocarbons for decades to come while also supporting global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The lawsuit launched in 2022 by six individuals in their 20s along with Greenpeace and Young Friends of the Earth, was part of a growing branch of law where plaintiffs go to court to make the case for curbing emissions that cause climate change.





Unanimous Verdict by the Court





The case concerned Norway's decision to award 10 exploration licences in the Arctic Barents Sea in 2016, which the applicants claimed had endangered the environment and deprived young people of their right to life.

"The European Court of Human Rights held, unanimously, that there had been no violation," the Strasbourg-based court said in a statement.

The plaintiffs had said Norway failed to properly consider the environmental impact of additional oil production, and that the country was in breach of fundamental human rights when allowing new drilling in the midst of a climate crisis.

They sought the European ruling after three domestic courts, including Norway's supreme court, rejected their calls to stop the exploration.

But while Norway's 2016 decision-making processes had deferred the climate impact assessment, there was no indication that the state had failed to respect the right to private and family life, the European court said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)