Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Shipping Gets Another Deal for Havila Borg PSV

Published

Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The contract, signed on market terms, is planned to be in direct continuation of existing contract for a firm period until late fourth quarter 2026, with further options for extension up to two years.

To remind, Havila Shipping and Peterson Den Helder signed a contract for the PSV back in March 2025.

Built in 2009, Havila Borg features Havyard 832 design. The PSV is 78.6 meters long, with the breadth of 17.6 meters and deck of 800 m2. It can accommodate 23 people.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Platform Supply Vesel PSV

Related Offshore News

© Astro Offshore

Astro Offshore Introduces New Multipurpose Support Vessel
First export cable pull-in - Enshore Subsea’s CMOS Installer at Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

First Export Cable Laid at Scotland’s 1.1GW Offshore Wind...
© Deniz / Adobe Stock

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Loads Another Tanker
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Poland Eyes Bids to Expand Floating LNG Terminal

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Shape Digital and PRIO Sign Predictive Maintenance Technology Agreement

Shape Digital and PRIO Sign Pr

TenneT Completes Grid Connections for Hollandse Kust (West Beta)

TenneT Completes Grid Connecti

Adani Green Energy Reports Higher Q2 Profit

Adani Green Energy Reports Hig

Brazil: Petrobras Hits Record FPSO Output of 270,000 bpd at Búzios Field

Brazil: Petrobras Hits Record

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine