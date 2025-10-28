Havila Shipping Gets Another Deal for Havila Borg PSV

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The contract, signed on market terms, is planned to be in direct continuation of existing contract for a firm period until late fourth quarter 2026, with further options for extension up to two years.

To remind, Havila Shipping and Peterson Den Helder signed a contract for the PSV back in March 2025.

Built in 2009, Havila Borg features Havyard 832 design. The PSV is 78.6 meters long, with the breadth of 17.6 meters and deck of 800 m2. It can accommodate 23 people.