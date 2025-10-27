Astro Offshore Introduces New Multipurpose Support Vessel

Astro Offshore, an Adani Group Company, announced the addition of Astro Achernar, its 50th vessel, marking a defining moment in the company’s journey of rapid expansion and continued success.

The 88-meter DP2 Diesel Electric Multipurpose Support Vessel (MPSV) is equipped with accommodation for 222 personnel and a 100-ton ACH crane, enhancing Astro’s offshore support and subsea capabilities.

The milestone follows a period of growth for Astro Offshore. Over the past six weeks, the company has added seven new vessels to its fleet, with Astro Achernar becoming the eighth, bringing the total to 50 vessels.

Astro’s recent expansion includes the addition of multiple Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) and workboats, reinforcing its ability to deliver comprehensive offshore services to clients worldwide. The company’s growing fleet of modern DP2 vessels enables it to maintain flexibility, efficiency, and operational excellence across complex offshore environments.