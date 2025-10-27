Tenaris to Supply Subsea Pipes for Mexico’s First Ultra-Deepwater Scheme

Tenaris has secured the supply of casing and tubing for the Trion project, located 180 km off the Mexican coastline, and operated Woodside’s Mexican subsidiary.

Tenaris will also provide line pipe and coatings for bends, flowlines and risers as part of the project’s subsea infrastructure.

At a water depth of 2,500 meters, Trion is a greenfield project being developed by an affiliate of Woodside Energy, Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (operator, 60%), and Pemex (40%).

Trion will be the first project in Mexico’s deepwater, with first oil expected in 2028 and a nameplate production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

Under the rig direct service model, Tenaris will supply 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade.

For the line pipe portion, Tenaris will deliver approximately 16,000 tons of pipe for flowlines and risers, including the application of the company’s solutions for corrosion protection.