Otto Candies Buys Four MPSVs from Harvey Gulf International Marine

U.S.-based offshore and marine services company Otto Candies has acquired four multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs) from Harvey Gulf International Marine.

The vessels acquired by Otto Candies are the Harvey Blue-Sea, Harvey Sub-Sea, Harvey Deep-Sea, and Harvey Intervention. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Otto Candies said the acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in the continued growth of its fleet to accommodate evolving needs of the offshore energy industry.

“Each of the vessels brings proven subsea capability and operational versatility that align with our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient marine services.

“As we move into this next chapter, we remain grounded in the values that have guided our company for generations. The addition of these vessels strengthens our ability to meet the highest standards of performance while expanding our service offerings in both traditional and emerging offshore markets,” Otto Candies said in a statement.