QatarEnergy Acquires 40% Share in Eni-Operated Block Offshore Eqypt

(Credit: QatarEnergy)
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has completed a farm-in transaction with Eni, acquiring a 40% participating interest in the North Rafah exploration block, offshore Egypt.

The agreement, recently approved by the government of Egypt, grants QatarEnergy a 40% stake in the offshore concession, with Eni as the operator retaining the remaining 60% interest.

The North Rafah offshore block is located in the Mediterranean Sea, off the northeastern coast of Egypt. It spans nearly 3,000 square kilometers in water depths of up to 450 meters.

“We are pleased with our new position in the North Rafah offshore block, which further strengthens our presence in Egypt and marks another important step in advancing our ambitious international exploration strategy.”

 “We extend our thanks to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Mineral Resources in Egypt, and our partner Eni for their valued support and cooperation. We look forward to working together to achieve our exploration objectives,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

