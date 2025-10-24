Floatel Lines Up More Work for its Accommodation Rig off Brazil

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has signed a new Letter of Intent for its Floatel Victory vessel.

Floatel Victory is set to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services offshore Brazil.

The MSU assignment is for six to seven months, with the start of operations scheduled for autumn 2026.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.