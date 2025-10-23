Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST North Sea FPSO Safety with AI-Backed Tool

Process safety specialist Empirisys has entered into a partnership with offshore energy services provider Bumi Armada UK to enhance safety reporting and decision-making across North Sea operations through the deployment of its AI-driven platform, BOOST.

BOOST, developed by Empirisys, is designed to work seamlessly with Step Change in Safety’s digital observation card tool (E-Obs).

The collaboration builds on Bumi Armada’s long-standing use of E-Obs by integrating BOOST system on Bumi Armada’s Armada Kraken floating storage, production and offloading (FPSO) unit, operating at EnQuest's Kraken offshore field in the U.K. North Sea.

The combination aims to deliver faster visibility of emerging risks, higher reporting accuracy and a closer connection between offshore teams and leadership.

BOOST, developed by Empirisys, analyses safety observations in real time using contextual data to identify patterns, reduce manual processing and ensure critical insights reach decision-makers promptly. A joint study by Step Change in Safety and Empirisys, which reviewed more than 24,000 safety observations in 2024, found that nearly half lacked sufficient hazard or Life-Saving Rule categorization.

“At Bumi Armada UK, the safety of our people is our highest priority. By adding BOOST to the E-Obs platform, we are making it easier for our workforce to engage with safety reporting while giving our leadership teams clearer, faster insight into risk.

“Since adopting BOOST, we have already seen an improvement in the quality and completeness of reporting across our operations. The combination of frontline participation and advanced analytics is helping us identify emerging themes more effectively and take timely action,” said Helen Drewery, HSE Manager at Bumi Armada UK.

“Adopting technologies such as BOOST is a vital part of that mission. By working with innovative member companies like Empirisys, we are enhancing the capabilities of our E-Obs tool and ensuring workforce insights are seamlessly translated into meaningful learnings across the industry,” added Craig Wiggins, CEO of Step Change in Safety.