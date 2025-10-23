Woodside Brings Williams Onboard Louisiana LNG as Strategic Partner

Woodside Energy has signed and closed a transaction with U.S. natural gas infrastructure company Williams for an integrated investment in the Louisiana LNG project, marking a key step in its U.S. liquefied natural gas growth strategy.

Under the agreement, Woodside sold a 10% interest in Louisiana LNG’s holding company, and an 80% interest and operatorship of Driftwood Pipeline (PipelineCo) to Williams for $250 million, effective January 1, 2025.

Total proceeds received amount to $378 million, including capital reimbursement since the effective date.

Williams will contribute its share of capital expenditure for the LNG facility and pipeline, estimated at about US $1.9 billion, and will assume LNG offtake obligations for 10% of produced volumes.

The transaction adds a major partner with complementary expertise in U.S. gas infrastructure and a gas sourcing platform through Williams’ Sequent Energy Management unit. Williams will construct and operate the Line 200 pipeline to the Louisiana LNG Terminal and lead daily gas sourcing and balancing in line with the project’s procurement strategy.

“We are excited to have Williams join us as a strategic partner in Louisiana LNG given its leadership in U.S. natural gas infrastructure and ability to add value and deliver operational benefits to enhance the project.

“With strong LNG contracting momentum from Louisiana LNG and our portfolio, our existing infrastructure partner New York-based Stonepeak, and our key contracting partners including Bechtel, Baker Hughes and Chart, we are on track to deliver first LNG in 2029 and create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s CEO.

“This transaction marks an important step forward in Williams’ wellhead-to-water strategy – integrating upstream, midstream, marketing and LNG capabilities to deliver the cleanest, most reliable energy to global markets. We look forward to partnering with Woodside, and together, reinforcing and strengthening our collective roles as trusted providers of sustainable energy solutions that meet growing global demand,” added Chad Zamarin, Williams’ President and CEO.

Under the terms, Williams will hold 10% of Louisiana LNG HoldCo, with Woodside retaining 90%. HoldCo owns 60% of Louisiana LNG Infrastructure (InfraCo), with Stonepeak holding the remainder.

Williams will hold 80%$ of PipelineCo and manage construction and operations of the Line 200 pipeline, while Woodside retains 20%.

Woodside’s total capital expenditure for the Louisiana LNG Project is now expected to be $9.9 billion, down from $11.8 billion at final investment decision.