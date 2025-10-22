Stillstrom Introduces New Hires, Technology Advances

Stillstrom by Maersk, a marine technology leader delivering offshore power and charging solutions, has strengthened its leadership team with key senior appointments in Copenhagen and Aberdeen.

Nikolaj Stald has joined as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at the company’s HQ in Copenhagen. Nikolaj brings over 15 years’ offshore wind experience and will lead the commercial strategy to drive adoption of offshore charging as a cost-effective decarbonization pathway. Prior to Stillstrom, he was CCO at Føn Energy Services with previous roles including Director, Offshore Sales (UK & Ireland) at Vestas and various roles at Siemens Wind Power.

Nikolaj Stald, Chief Commercial Officer. © Stillstrom

In Aberdeen, Gordon Dickson has been appointed Operations and Maintenance Lead. Gordon, a Chartered Engineer with over 20 years of operations and maintenance experience, joins after a year at Ithaca Energy, a three-year tenure at Neptune Energy and seven years at CNR Ltd, mainly as the operator’s Electrical Technical Authority/Team Leader – marking Stillstrom’s growing focus on Aberdeen as a hub for energy talent.

Gordon Dickson, Operations and Maintenance Lead. © Stillstrom

Complementing these strategic hires, the business has recruited seven other personnel, bolstering its legal, commercial and HSEQ teams, taking its total workforce to 31. Further recruitment is planned for next year, particularly in Aberdeen, to support growth across the UK and European markets.

Recent key technical milestones include:

Connector manufacturing is now well underway, moving the technology closer to commercial rollout.

DNV has approved stage two of a three-step technical qualification plan, verifying its eCharger hang-off system mounted on fixed offshore wind farm structures is validated and ready for deployment.

Multiple patents filed to protect innovative charging technology, safety systems, and industrial designs.

Achieved ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification, reinforcing commitment to quality and sustainability.





The company has also completed a joint feasibility study with the Panama Canal Authority following a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, examining how offshore charging technology could reduce emissions from ships idling in and around one of the world’s busiest shipping waterways, with discussions on next steps now underway.