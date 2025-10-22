Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Winds Sells 20% Stake in French Offshore Wind Farm to Allianz for $230M

(Credit: Ocean Winds)
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds, the 50-50 joint venture between Portugal’s EDP Renováveis and France’s Engie, has agreed to sell a 20.25% stake in its 500 MW Îles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier offshore wind project in France to Allianz Global Investors for $232 million.

Located in Vendée on France’s Atlantic coast, the Îles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier offshore wind farm consists of 61 Siemens Gamesa turbines of 8.2 MW each and is backed by a 20-year inflation-linked feed-in tariff ensuring long-term revenue stability.

The transaction implies an enterprise value-to-megawatt ratio of $6.5 million, according to EDP, which holds a 71.3% stake in EDP Renováveis.

Following a final investment decision in April 2023, construction has reached its final phase.

Power generation began in June 2025, with more than half of the turbines already installed and supplying electricity to French households.

The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.

After the sale, the project’s ownership will comprise Ocean Winds with 40%, Allianz Global Investors with 20.25%, Sumitomo Corp with 29.5%, Banque des Territoires with 9.75%, and Vendée Energie with 0.5%.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind France

Related Offshore News

© Thomas / Adobe Stock

Iberdrola Puts 49% East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Stake Up...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore...
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

Ignitis to Take Full Control of Lithuania’s First Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: Maersk Offshore Wind)

Maersk Offshore Wind Terminates $475M WTIV Order with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expectations on Equipment Orders

GE Vernova Profit Tops Q3 Expe

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hits US Shipbuilders, Ports

Trump Halt on Offshore Wind Hi

Stillstrom Introduces New Hires, Technology Advances

Stillstrom Introduces New Hire

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

Subsea Compression and the Orm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine