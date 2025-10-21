Triton FPSO in North Sea Back in Production Mode

U.K.-based oil and gas firm Serica Energy has informed the Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) has been put back into production after it was shut down due to some technical issues encountered late in September.

The production from the Triton FPSO, operated by Dana Petroleum, resumed at limited level shortly after it was suspended on at the end of September due to the issue with the flare system on the unit.

Since, the operator has ramped up production, which has now reached a rate of over 25,000 boepd net to Serica Energy, the company confirmed.

At the time the issue was identified, Serica cut its annual production outlook, stating it expects production to be below the previously communicated 29,000 to 32,000 boepd guidance range.

Repairs on the Triton FPSO in the North Sea have been ongoing, following issues discovered in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn in January. The FPSO has been suspended several times over the course of 2025 due to technical problems.