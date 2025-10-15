Energean Restarts Production at Rospo Mare Field in Adriatic Sea

Energean Italy, a subsidiary of London-based Energean, has restarted production at the Rospo Mare field in the Adriatic Sea.

The Rospo Mare field, which was shut down since January 2025, has restarted production on October 12, 2025, with full production expected to be reached within days from all three platforms following the receipt of the necessary authorizations.

Located 20 km off the coast of Termoli and Vasto, Rospo Mare is one of the most important offshore Italian crude oil fields, with current production capacity exceeding 2,000 barrels per day and with expected remaining production life until beyond 2040.

“Safety, health, and environmental protection (HSE) are fundamental values that guide every decision at Energean. Over the past months, the company has dedicated more than 50,000 manhours to restoration activities, demonstrating the importance we place on HSE issues by investing in training, updating our protocols, and strengthening our culture of prevention.

“Today, the Rospo Mare Field is back online and I would like to thank all our stakeholders who made this achievement possible,” said Nicolas Katcharov, CEO of Energean Italy.

At 80 meters water depth, the field consists of three platforms (RSMA, RSMB and RSMC) and a floating storage and offloading tanker Alba Marina to temporarily store production.

RSM B is the main platform where the oil treatment is performed. It is connected to the two satellite platforms with two 16-inch sealines. RSM B is also connected to the oil tanker ship Alba Marina.

The field been producing since 1982 and has been developed with 31 wells, with 29 producing wells.