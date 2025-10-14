Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Scores $200M in Vessel Contracts with Petrobras

(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured long-term contracts for two of its vessels with Petrobras for work offshore Brazil.

The contracts, with a combined value of approximately $200 million, are for Skandi Chieftain high-spec subsea vessel and Skandi Olympia DP2 construction support vessel.

The vessels have been awarded four-year charters with Petrobras.

Both vessels will operate with one WROV and are expected to be delivered in October 2026.

The contracts follow the same competitive tender process that resulted in the contract awards for DOF’s Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla, Geoholm and Skandi Salvador on the RSV 2024 tender.

Natural Gas Drilling Hardware FLNG Offshore Vessels OSV Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore...
The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleared for OKEA Drilling Job
Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan...
© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Petrobras Awaits Brazil's Drilling Permit as Idle...

Sponsored

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Deliv

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

Pakistan, Türkiye Deepen Oil and Gas Ties with Offshore Indus-C Block Deal

Pakistan, Türkiye Deepen Oil a

Eversource Expects $75m Charge Due to Offshore Wind Sale Settlement

Eversource Expects $75m Charge

Survitec Launches Next-Gen Foam System for More Effective Fire Protection

Survitec Launches Next-Gen Foa

Egypt Plans to Drill 480 Exploratory Oil Wells with $5.7B investment

Egypt Plans to Drill 480 Explo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine