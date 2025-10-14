DOF Scores $200M in Vessel Contracts with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured long-term contracts for two of its vessels with Petrobras for work offshore Brazil.

The contracts, with a combined value of approximately $200 million, are for Skandi Chieftain high-spec subsea vessel and Skandi Olympia DP2 construction support vessel.

The vessels have been awarded four-year charters with Petrobras.

Both vessels will operate with one WROV and are expected to be delivered in October 2026.

The contracts follow the same competitive tender process that resulted in the contract awards for DOF’s Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla, Geoholm and Skandi Salvador on the RSV 2024 tender.