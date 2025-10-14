Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NYK Inks Long-Term Charter for Japan-Built CTV for Akita Offshore Wind Farm

Illustration (Credit: Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S))
Japan’s NYK has signed a long-term time-charter agreement for a domestically built crew transfer vessel (CTV) with Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy, a joint venture established by JERA Nex bp Japan, Electric Power Development, Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu Corporation.

The 28-meter-long vessel will be constructed by Kosaba Shipbuilding in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, and will operate along the coasts of Oga, Katagami, and Akita, supporting Japan’s first offshore wind project in general sea areas.

The design is based on a model operated by Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), one of Europe’s largest CTV operators, with modifications to enable domestic construction. Building the vessel in Japan will bolster the national shipbuilding industry, create jobs, and support regional development, NYK said.

The CTV will be managed by Japan Offshore Support, a joint venture between NYK and Akita Eisen, founded in 2024.

“By providing CTVs for offshore wind projects off Oga, Katagami, and Akita, NYK aims to contribute to Japan’s stable electricity supply while strengthening our commitment to offshore wind power as a key business area,” the company said.

