Shell and Sunlink Give Go-Ahead for LNG Project Offshore Nigeria

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of Shell, and Sunlink Energies and Resources have taken a final investment decision (FID) on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria.

When completed, the project will supply 350 million standard cubic feet or approximately 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of gas per day at peak production to Nigeria LNG (NLNG; Shell interest 25.6%), which produces and exports liquified natural gas (LNG) to global markets.

Production is expected to begin before the end of this decade, according to Shell.

“Following recent investment decisions related to the Bonga deep-water development, today’s announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector, with a focus on Deepwater and Integrated Gas.

“This upstream project will help Shell grow our leading Integrated Gas portfolio, while supporting Nigeria’s plans to become a more significant player in the global LNG market,” said Peter Costello, Shell’s Upstream President

The increase in feedstock to NLNG, via the Train 7 project that aims to expand the Bonny Island terminal’s production capacity, is in line with Shell’s plans to grow its global LNG volumes by an average of 4-5% per year until 2030.

It will also bolster NLNG’s contribution to Nigeria's national economic development goals, including jobs in construction and operations.

The HI field was discovered in 1985 and lies in 100 meters of water depth around 50 kilometers from the shore. The current estimated recoverable resource volumes of the HI project are approximately 285 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent).

The HI project is part of a joint venture between Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited (60%) and SNEPCo (40%).

The project consists of a wellhead platform with four wells, to be installed at the HI field location, a pipeline to transport the multiphase gas to onshore at Bonny, and a gas processing plant at Bonny, from where the processed gas will be transported to NLNG and the condensate to the Bonny Oil and Gas Export Terminal.