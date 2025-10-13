Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sea1 Offshore Finds Work for its PSV off Brazil

Sea1 Atlas (Credit: Sea1 Offshore)
Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has secured a new contract for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Sea1 Atlas.

The contract for Sea1 Atlas PSV is in Brazil and has a duration of three years, along with six-month option at market terms.

The start of operations is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Sea1 Atlas is a 4,700 dwt, 87.9-meter-long STX PSV 4700 vessels built in 2013.

The total firm contract backlog for Sea1 Offshore is now $743 million, and $599 million in options, the company said.

