Chevron Appoints Former TotalEnergies Executive as Exploration Chief

U.S. oil major Chevron has appointed Kevin McLachlan as new Vice President of Exploration, who will oversee the company’s worldwide exploration program.

McLachlan will be based in Houston and succeed Liz Schwarze, who is retiring in February after 36 years of service to the company.

He has extensive experience in international oil and gas exploration, development, production, and carbon capture and storage (CCS). McLachlan has senior leadership and executive roles, most recently as vice president of exploration for TotalEnergies, as well as working for Murphy Oil, Nexen, and ExxonMobil.

“Kevin will be an important addition to the Exploration organization. He joins us as an experienced energy executive with extensive experience, and a strong record of leading and driving exploration organizations to achieve industry-leading performance and value creation,” said Clay Neff, president of Chevron Upstream.