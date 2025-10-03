SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS Approval

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its SnapWind Float, a new design of a semi-submersible-type floating offshore wind turbine.

The SnapWind Float is designed for next-generation 15 MW offshore wind turbines. It incorporates a passive ballast system and optimized mooring lines to support stable performance in harsh offshore conditions while minimizing operational risks.

The concept features an execution-oriented design optimized for the development of floating offshore wind farms in regions with limited skilled labor, heavy lifting equipment and workspace. ABS completed design reviews based on class and industry requirements.

“Floating offshore wind platforms represent a significant opportunity in renewable offshore energy development in various parts of the world. ABS is actively at the forefront of this sector, bringing global expertise in certifying and verifying new designs,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“The SnapWind Float, which obtained AIP from ABS, is a next-generation solution developed by combining SHI’s EPC capabilities with innovative design. Moreover, it addresses both technical and commercial challenges faced by offshore wind developers seeking efficient and commercially viable solutions,” added Hae-Ki Jang, SHI’s Chief Technology Officer.