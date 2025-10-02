DOF Bags $60m in Project Awards in North America

DOF announce several project awards in the North America region, using vessels already in the region, securing more than 300 days of firm vessel utilization for a combined contract value of more than $60m, with options available.

Skandi Skansen will be used for a mooring project in Guyana with expected commencement in October 2025 and an expected duration of approximately six weeks with further options.

will be used for a mooring project in Guyana with expected commencement in October 2025 and an expected duration of approximately six weeks with further options. Skandi Implementer has secured two jobs in Mexico with international oil companies for subsea cable repair and subsea installation services with execution during Q4 2025 and expected combined duration of more than two months.

has secured two jobs in Mexico with international oil companies for subsea cable repair and subsea installation services with execution during Q4 2025 and expected combined duration of more than two months. Third-party vessel Cade Candies will be used to provide Walk-to-Work services off the East Coast of the USA with expected commencement in Q2 2026 and duration of approximately eight months with further options.