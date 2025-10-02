RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement with British Co-op Group

RWE has entered into a seven-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Co-op Group, one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives, for renewable energy sourced from Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, Co-op will source electricity produced from the 576 MW offshore wind farm to help power its estate, including food stores, distribution centers and funeral care homes across the U.K.

RWE will supply Co-op with a total volume of 33 GWh of clean electricity annually – which is enough to power the equivalent of around 140 Co-op food stores a year, equal to 12,200 homes.

The Gwynt y Môr wind farm is located in the Irish Sea, off the coast of North Wales. Operated by RWE, it is Wales’s largest offshore wind farm and comprises 160 turbines. The wind farm is owned by a consortium of RWE, Stadtwerke München GmbH and Macquarie GIG.

“This contract will help Co-op to meet an increasing proportion of its energy needs from renewable sources. We are seeing continued growth in interest in sustainable energy solutions in the UK retail sector,” said Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe at RWE Supply & Trading.