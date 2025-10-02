Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Lands $243M in Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Contract Extensions

Deepwater Mykonos drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Deepwater Mykonos drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured contract extensions with BP and Petrobras for two of its ultra-deepwater drillships.

In aggregate, the fixtures represent approximately $243 million in firm contract backlog.

In the U.S. Gulf of America, BP exercised a 365-day option for the Deepwater Atlas in direct continuation of its firm contract.

The program is expected to contribute approximately $232 million in backlog.

In Brazil, Petrobras exercised a 30-day option for the Deepwater Mykonos in direct continuation of its firm program.

The program is expected to contribute approximately $11 million in backlog.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil to Axe 2,000 Jobs Globally
Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Corporation’s Drillship Up for Another Drilling Job...
(Credit: BP)

BP Greenlights Tiber-Guadalupe Project in US Gulf of...
(Credit: Archer)

Archer Brings US Well Service Provider Into Its Fold

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

OS Energy to Equip New Vessels with Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav DP System

OS Energy to Equip New Vessels

French 25MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm Officially Inaugurated (Video)

French 25MW Floating Offshore

RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement with British Co-op Group

RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power P

EnerMech to Deliver Pre-Commissioning Services at Gas Field off Australia

EnerMech to Deliver Pre-Commis

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine