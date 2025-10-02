Transocean Lands $243M in Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Contract Extensions

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured contract extensions with BP and Petrobras for two of its ultra-deepwater drillships.

In aggregate, the fixtures represent approximately $243 million in firm contract backlog.

In the U.S. Gulf of America, BP exercised a 365-day option for the Deepwater Atlas in direct continuation of its firm contract.

The program is expected to contribute approximately $232 million in backlog.

In Brazil, Petrobras exercised a 30-day option for the Deepwater Mykonos in direct continuation of its firm program.

The program is expected to contribute approximately $11 million in backlog.