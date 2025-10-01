Eni Signs New Exploration License for Block Offshore Ivory Coast

Eni and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy have signed the exploration contract for the CI-707 offshore block in Ivory Coast.

The license covers an area of approximately 2,926 square kilometers in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at a water depth of between 1,000 and 3,000 meters.

The planned exploration period has a maximum duration of nine years.

The area covered by the new license is geologically continuous with the nearby CI-205 block, where Eni announced the discovery of Calao in March 2024.

This proximity offers a strategic opportunity for the identification of potential similar structures, paving the way for future synergistic developments.

With this new license, Eni further consolidates its presence in Ivory Coast, where it has been operating since 2017 with a current equity production of over 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet of gas per day, set to rise to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas with the start of phase 3.

The company is active in 10 offshore blocks in the country – CI-101, CI-205, CI-401, CI-501, CI-504, CI-526, CI-706, CI-708, CI-801 and CI-802 – in addition to block CI-707.