Eiffage Secures $1.75B Contract for Offshore Substations in France

Eiffage, through Smulders, has been awarded a contract by RTE, France’s transmission system operator, to develop and build three alternating current substations for the Bretagne Sud, Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Golfe de Fos French offshore wind farms.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract covers the construction of jacket foundations and topside structures, which house the electrical equipment.

The jackets will be 115 meters high, 25 meters wide and 35 meters long for the Bretagne Sud project, and approximately 110 meters high, 45 meters wide and 50 meters long for the Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Fos projects.

The topsides structures will weigh approximately 5,000 tonnes and measure over 20 meters high, 35 meters wide, and 70 meters long.

Each substation will have a 750 MW capacity. Overall, these three substations will handle the connection to the power transmission grid of more than 2 GW of decarbonized electricity.

The various components of these substations will be entirely manufactured in the factories of Smulders and its industrial partners in France and Europe. The jackets will be assembled at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer in France, and the topsides will be assembled at the site in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.