Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eiffage Secures $1.75B Contract for Offshore Substations in France

(Credit: Eiffage)
(Credit: Eiffage)

Eiffage, through Smulders, has been awarded a contract by RTE, France’s transmission system operator, to develop and build three alternating current substations for the Bretagne Sud, Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Golfe de Fos French offshore wind farms.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract covers the construction of jacket foundations and topside structures, which house the electrical equipment.

The jackets will be 115 meters high, 25 meters wide and 35 meters long for the Bretagne Sud project, and approximately 110 meters high, 45 meters wide and 50 meters long for the Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Fos projects.

The topsides structures will weigh approximately 5,000 tonnes and measure over 20 meters high, 35 meters wide, and 70 meters long.

Each substation will have a 750 MW capacity. Overall, these three substations will handle the connection to the power transmission grid of more than 2 GW of decarbonized electricity.

The various components of these substations will be entirely manufactured in the factories of Smulders and its industrial partners in France and Europe. The jackets will be assembled at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer in France, and the topsides will be assembled at the site in Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

Technology Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Substations

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Baltica Energy)

Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm Sees First Monopiles Roll Out
(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C Sign Substation Deal for Taiwan’s...
(Credit: RWE / Paul Langrock)

RWE Hires Semco Maritime for Maintenance of German...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Welcomes First A-Class Offshore Wind Jack-Up...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Diver Linked to Nord Stream Explosions Detained in Poland

Diver Linked to Nord Stream Ex

ExxonMobil to Axe 2,000 Jobs Globally

ExxonMobil to Axe 2,000 Jobs G

Eiffage Secures $1.75B Contract for Offshore Substations in France

Eiffage Secures $1.75B Contrac

BP Hires Decommissioning Crew for North Sea Field

BP Hires Decommissioning Crew

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine