Noble Corporation’s Drillship Up for Another Drilling Job off Ghana

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has signed a new contract with Amni International Petroleum Development Company in Ghana for the Noble Venturer drillship.

The contract is expected to start once the rig is released from its current contract with Tullow Oil for drilling operation off Ghana, projected late 2026 or early 2027.

The contract is for one exploration well, with an estimated total duration of 55 days, in Ghana at a day rate of $450,000.

"We are excited to extend our long-term presence in Ghana. We thank Amni for their trust in Noble on this important exploration campaign," said Blake Denton, Noble's SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

Noble Venturer is a 2014-built drillship featured Samsung 96K design. It is able to operate in water depths up to 12,000 ft, with a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft.

According to the Noble Corporation’s latest fleet status update, the drillship is confirmed as second rig for Shell U.S. Gulf campaign scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.