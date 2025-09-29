Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Corporation’s Drillship Up for Another Drilling Job off Ghana

Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has signed a new contract with Amni International Petroleum Development Company in Ghana for the Noble Venturer drillship.

The contract is expected to start once the rig is released from its current contract with Tullow Oil for drilling operation off Ghana, projected late 2026 or early 2027.

The contract is for one exploration well, with an estimated total duration of 55 days, in Ghana at a day rate of $450,000.

"We are excited to extend our long-term presence in Ghana. We thank Amni for their trust in Noble on this important exploration campaign," said Blake Denton, Noble's SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

Noble Venturer is a 2014-built drillship featured Samsung 96K design. It is able to operate in water depths up to 12,000 ft, with a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft.

According to the Noble Corporation’s latest fleet status update, the drillship is confirmed as second rig for Shell U.S. Gulf campaign scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro (Credit: Eni)

Eni Sells 30% Stake in Baleine Project off Ivory Coast to...
(Credit: Hibiscus Petroleum)

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off...
DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy...
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

Equinor’s North Sea Wildcat Well Yields No Oil and Gas

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea Cable Logistics

Aesen, DOC JV Targets Subsea C

Clean Hydrogen Breakthrough in South Korea

Clean Hydrogen Breakthrough in

From Old Platform to New FPU: Salamanca Project Delivers First Oil in Gulf of America

From Old Platform to New FPU:

Scotland Opens $13M Energy Transition Skills Hub in Aberdeen

Scotland Opens $13M Energy Tra

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine