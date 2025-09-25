Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer Brings US Well Service Provider Into Its Fold

(Credit: Archer)
(Credit: Archer)

Oilfield services firm Archer has entered into an agreement to acquire Premium Oilfield Services, a U.S.-based well service provider within fishing and P&A related services.

Archer and Premium’s complimentary client base represents more than 80% of the estimated $15 billion spend in deepwater P&A and decommissioning in the Gulf of America up to 2040, according to the company.

The acquisition will enable meaningful direct cost and capex synergies. Most notably, Archer will acquire a broad portfolio of well-maintained fishing equipment with an estimated replacement value of $35-40 million, which will give material third party rental savings.

Total consideration for the acquisition is $20 million, which will be financed through a contemplated private placement (see separate announcement).

The acquisition is expected to close shortly after completion of the contemplated private placement. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including a financing condition.

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Drilling Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Jumper installation operations post-fabrication at WDDM gas field off Egypt (Credit: MCS Group)

MCS Goup’s PRC Tech Streamlines Subsea Ops for Shell JV...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger
(Credit: Hibiscus Petroleum)

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off...
Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex (Credit: Business Wire)

OneSubsea Picks Innovex for Manufacture and Supply of...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

SLB Scores Ultra-Deepwater Job at Petrobras' Fields off Brazil

SLB Scores Ultra-Deepwater Job

BP Pushes Back Peak Oil Demand Forecast by Five Years

BP Pushes Back Peak Oil Demand

Aker Solutions Reaches New Heights with Autonomous Drones Inspection Ops

Aker Solutions Reaches New Hei

Ørsted Picks Port of Tyne to Support Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted Picks Port of Tyne to S

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine