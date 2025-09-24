TotalEnergies Prolongs Stay of Skandi Patagonia CSV in Argentina

TotalEnergies has renewed the contract with the Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group for its Skandi Patagonia construction support vessel (CSV), which will remain on duty in Argentina.

The new contract will see the Skandi Patagonia CSV continue with its current client TotalEnergies in Argentina for a period of three years, with two further one-year extension options.

The new contract will be effective from January 2026.

Built in 2000 with a 50 t crane and offering diving service capacities, Skandi Patagonia CSV is of MT 6016 design and is one of the large, modern CSV in the DOF fleet.

"We are looking forward to continuing our support of TotalEnergies in Argentina with Skandi Patagonia, a vessel which has been operating in the same region with the same client since it was delivered from the yard in year 2000.

“This contract is a testament to our successful collaboration, and shows that a well-maintained vessel can extend the useful lifetime and provide attractive returns,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group CEO.