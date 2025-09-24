Petrobras Signs Up TechnipFMC for Subsea Production Systems Delivery

TechnipFMC has secured a significant contract, following a competitive tendering process, for subsea production systems by Petrobras.

TechnipFMC will design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed in an array of greenfield developments, brownfield expansions, and asset revitalizations across Petrobras’ extensive portfolio.

The contract, valued between $75 million and $250 million, also covers installation support and life-of-field services, with provisions for additional equipment and services.

The subsea production systems will be manufactured and serviced in Brazil, utilizing local capabilities and expertise.

“Leveraging our industrialized operating model, we can standardize innovative solutions and deliver the schedule certainty that Petrobras expects on its projects. We look forward to creating new value together as we build on our decades-long relationship as a trusted local partner,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.