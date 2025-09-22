Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Multisec Builds One of the Largest C-Hooks for Offshore Wind Project

(Credit: Multisec)
(Credit: Multisec)

U.K. engineering company Multisec, in partnership with Durham Lifting, has designed and manufactured one of the largest C-Hooks ever produced for the offshore wind industry.

The bespoke lifting tool, developed for SeAH Wind, has a capacity of 125 tonnes and can handle monopile sections measuring up to 4.2 meters in length and 15.5 meters in diameter. The company said the device will provide a versatile and reliable solution for handling monopile cans and cones.

Unlike traditional C-Hooks, which are limited to single-direction tilt adjustment, Multisec’s design incorporates a dual gantry crane system with motorized counterweights that can travel to either side of the lifting point. The feature enables controlled clockwise and counterclockwise rotation, ensuring safe handling across monopile sections of varying dimensions and centers of gravity.

To improve durability, the mechanical load path was engineered to ensure that primary forces are not transferred through welds, enhancing performance in heavy-duty applications.

“With offshore wind projects continuing to scale, the requirement for safe, adaptable lifting equipment has never been greater. Multisec’s latest innovation reflects its commitment to supporting the energy transition with robust solutions designed to meet the technical demands of modern offshore infrastructure,” said Multisec.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Scraps 2025 Outlook, Announces Job Cuts
(Credit: Tugdock)

Mammoet, Tugdock Form Strategic Partnership for Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: Michal Wachucik/Signal Film – Equinor)

Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts Two Floating Wind...
Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets Lloyd’s Register’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadarko for Oil and Gas Exploration off Peru

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadark

Multisec Builds One of the Largest C-Hooks for Offshore Wind Project

Multisec Builds One of the Lar

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

EIB Backs French Cable Maker w

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

FET Unveils New ROV Control Sy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine