Petrofac Bags $50M Contract Renewal with Ithaca Energy in North Sea

(Credit: Petrofac)
(Credit: Petrofac)

Provider of services to the global energy industry Petrofac has extended its work in the U.K.’s North Sea with a two-year contract renewal from Ithaca Energy, valued at $50 million.

Under the integrated services contract, Petrofac, who has supported Ithaca Energy since 2011, will continue to provide operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical expertise.

The scope extends across Ithaca Energy’s North Sea operated asset base, which includes Alba, Captain, Erskine and FPF-1.

“The continuation of our longstanding relationship with Ithaca Energy is testament to the safe and reliable delivery of operations services by our team, who have been embedded on these assets for well over a decade.

“The North Sea is one of Asset Solutions’ core markets and this award underlines the commitment from both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy to the region. We remain focused on supporting Ithaca Energy to maximize safe, efficient and responsible production from its assets,” said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions and Energy Transition Projects businesses.

