Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The combined 3D and 2D seismic survey will employ two vessels from the Shearwater fleet.

The project covers the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari fields and includes the acquisition of approximately 5.000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and more than 4.000 line-kilometres of 2D data.

“Shearwater is returning India for our tenth consecutive season to acquire high-quality data. We are a significant contributor to India’s strategy of lowering the country’s energy deficit, having supported both the National Seismic Program and Indian oil companies with 2D, 3D and OBN data acquisition.

“Building understanding of the geology in this promising region is key to unlocking future investment opportunities for our client,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Asia Seismic Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ocean Geophysics)

Ocean Geophysics Teams Up for EdgeTech on Seabed Data...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Scraps 2025 Outlook, Announces Job Cuts
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Emerges as Preferred Bidder for UK HVDC Interconnector
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Bags $1.5B Contract for Türkiye Largest Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadarko for Oil and Gas Exploration off Peru

Chevron, Westlawn Join Anadark

Multisec Builds One of the Largest C-Hooks for Offshore Wind Project

Multisec Builds One of the Lar

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

EIB Backs French Cable Maker w

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

FET Unveils New ROV Control Sy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine