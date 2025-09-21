Canada Readies for Offshore Wind

Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, has announced that strategic direction has been given to the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator as a next step toward realizing Canada’s first-ever offshore wind project.

Fraser made the announcement on behalf of Tim Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Nova Scotia Minister of Energy, Trevor Boudreau.

In July, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia jointly designated the areas of French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank off mainland Nova Scotia and Sydney Bight off Cape Breton for eventual wind projects.

The Regulator will now implement a prequalification process and a Call for Information to attract qualified investments and provide an opportunity for the public, Indigenous groups and stakeholders to inform the path forward.

The move follows the Government of Canada announcement that the Major Projects Office (MPO) will advance work on strategies to accelerate transformative projects of national importance, including Wind West Atlantic Energy.

“Today’s announcement is another leap toward Canada becoming the global supplier of choice for energy and supporting our long-term energy security. Now is the time to harness our powerful wind potential, turning it into prosperity and new opportunities for our communities,” said Hodgson.

“In Atlantic Canada, we have the wind, the people and the ambition to lead the clean energy future. Now we’re acting on that potential — turning some of the world’s strongest winds into good jobs, new investment and clean, reliable energy our families can count on, not just today, but for our kids and grandkids too,” said Fraser.

Land-based wind turbines accounted for 5.7% of Canada’s total electricity generation in 2022 — enough to power about three million typical homes.



