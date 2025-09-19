Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor’s North Sea Wildcat Well Yields No Oil and Gas

COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

Equinor and its partners Vår Energi and Aker BP have drilled a dry exploration well in the North Sea.

The wildcat well 34/8-20 S was drilled about 130 kilometres west of Florø, in the Narvi nord prospect.

The well was first to be drilled in production license 554 E, awarded in 2023 through APA 2022 (Awards in pre-defined areas).

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, while Vår Energi and Aker B hold 30% stakes each.

The wildcat well was drilled by COSL's COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

