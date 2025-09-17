OneSubsea Picks Innovex for Manufacture and Supply of Wellhead Systems

OneSubsea, a joint venture formed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has named Innovex as its exclusive manufacturer and supplier of wellhead systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneSubsea will transition its subsea wellhead supply strategy from a manufacturing (make) model to a procurement (buy) model, with Innovex as its sole global provider of both legacy OneSubsea and Innovex wellhead systems.

The strategic partnership builds on a successful multi-year collaboration and positions both companies to deliver greater mutual value through optimized portfolio management and sustainable growth capacity, while ensuring global access to trusted and field-proven wellhead systems.

Through deeper alignment, Innovex wellheads will be fully embedded in OneSubsea’s project delivery value chain.

The transition of OneSubsea wellhead manufacturing to Innovex is already underway and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2026 in close consultation with end customers.

“The partnership is a testament to the trust we’ve built with OneSubsea over the years. By combining our best-in-class wellhead technology with OneSubsea’s market leading subsea offering, we’re enabling both organizations to play to their strengths and deliver a more competitive overall solution to our global customers,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex.

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Innovex. Through this agreement we are building greater agility into our supply chain, while at the same time expanding our wellhead offering to our customers. It’s a win for our customers, and it’s a win for us,” added Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of OneSubsea.