Aquaterra Energy Nets Subsea Analysis Contracts with INPEX off Indonesia

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in offshore engineering solutions, has secured multiple offshore analysis contracts with INPEX Masela, a subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, to support the upcoming subsea drilling campaigns offshore Indonesia.

Under the contract, Aquaterra Energy will deliver multi-phase conductor and riser analysis for a series of deepwater wells in water depths ranging from 600 to 800 meters, providing technical input to support decision-making at the earliest stages of project development.

The scopes of work, awarded following competitive tender, include structural analysis and the definition of operating envelopes, technical limits covering weather conditions, rig movement and fatigue.

These inputs will help shape INPEX’s planning process, including considerations such as rig selection and equipment specification. Aquaterra’s early involvement will play a key role in helping define safe operating limits, giving INPEX greater confidence in its technical planning ahead of drilling, the company said.

The work will be delivered in stages over the next six months. These latest awards follow a series of recent long-term offshore analysis wins globally, including in the U.K., Qatar and Egypt, and reflect growing demand from operators for early technical input that supports effective offshore energy project delivery.

“Being brought in at this early stage of the projects allows us to provide maximum value analysis and insight that support informed, high-quality project planning.

“Our work is helping INPEX define key operating parameters early, so that procurement and design decisions can be made with greater confidence, efficiency and accuracy. We’re helping to set the technical direction now, which will enable a well-structured and robust campaign later,” said Martin Harrop, Offshore Analysis Manager at Aquaterra Energy.

“These contracts with INPEX build upon our proven track record in deep water analysis and reflect the growing demand across the APAC region for trusted technical insight at the earliest stages of offshore planning.

“This work reinforces our commitment to supporting complex field developments and strengthening long-term partnerships with key operators globally,” added George Morrison, CEO at Aquaterra Energy.