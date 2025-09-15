Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts Two Floating Wind Applications

Norway’s Ministry of Energy has received two applications to develop floating wind projects in the Utsira Nord area, marking the next step in the country’s effort to expand renewable energy capacity.

The first application is from the consortium between Equinor Utsira Nord and Vårgrønn Utsira Nord, while the second is from Harald Hårfagre, a consortium of Deep Wind Offshore Norway and EDF Renouvelables International.

The ministry launched the competition in May for the allocation of project areas in Utsira Nord, which is suitable only for floating offshore wind. The government views offshore wind as central to securing power in the years ahead, while also driving technology development and cost reductions.

Applicants must demonstrate they meet qualification requirements and will be evaluated on cost level, realism and maturity, innovation and technology development, implementation capacity, sustainability, and positive ripple effects.

The ministry expects to award the project areas in the first half of 2026, and will now begin the process of evaluating the applications.

“It is very positive that two groups with strong players are applying to take part in the competition for floating offshore wind in Utsira Nord.

“Offshore wind is one of the government’s priority areas to ensure sufficient power in the years ahead. In a development phase, the build-out of floating offshore wind in Utsira Nord will be important for technology development and cost reductions.

“By investing in offshore wind, we also lay a solid foundation for Norwegian supplier industries to compete in developing the offshore wind projects of the future,” said Terje Aasland, Norway’s Minister of Energy.

Norwegian government aims to allocate areas for 30 GW of offshore wind production by 2040. In 2024, the first project area, Sørlige Nordsjø II, was awarded to Ventyr.

Allocation of Utsira Nord areas will take place in two stages, with a development phase in between. A state aid competition will follow, open only to participants who have submitted a license application and provided a bank guarantee.

One winner will be selected based on the lowest level of required state support, capped at $3.5 billion (NOK 35 billion).

The winning project must be as close to 500 MW as possible, depending on turbine size.

The participants that do not win the support competition will be able to apply for an extension of their exclusive rights to the project area under the Offshore Energy Act.