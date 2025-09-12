US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

U.S. Interior Secretary and Energy Council Chief Doug Burgum has said that it is not likely that there will be future offshore wind projects built in the country under the current Trump administration.

During the Gastech conference in Milan, Burgum said the renewable power from offshore wind is ‘just too expensive and not reliable enough’.

“We are taking a deep look. There are five projects that are under construction and we’re taking a look at each of those,” Burgum said.

When it comes to the solar power, and future projects, Burgum noted that for such projects, solar panels will have be produced by the U.S. itself,

He also said during the Gastech conference in Milan that if there was to be a future for solar power in the United States, panels have to be made by the U.S. itself or its allies, and not China, due to reported ‘kill switches’ installed in the equipment supplied by the country.



