Seaway7 Places Final Monopile at World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has installed the final monopile at Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, part of 3.6 GW Dogger Wind Farm development being built offshore UK.

Seaway7’s crane vessel Seaway Strashnov placed the final monopile in the North Sea, completing the installation s of 277 monopile foundations across Dogger Bank A, B and C which the company installed over the project phases.

Installation of the transition pieces continues with Seaway Alfa Lift over the coming months to conclude Seaway7’s foundation scope, the company noted.

“Huge thanks to our teams onshore and offshore, our partners, our clients and everyone supporting the installation of the world's largest offshore windfarm,” Seaway7 said.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is an offshore wind farm being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B and C – located between 130km and 190km from the North East coast of England at their nearest points.

Each phase will have an installed generation capacity of 1.2 GW and represents a multi-billion-dollar investment.

Combined, the wind farms will have an installed capacity of 3.6 GW, forming the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of powering up to 6 million homes annually.

The first phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm started exporting electricity to British consumers in 2023.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is developed by a joint venture partnership between SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%).

Dogger Bank C, also with an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW, has a development area of around 311km², and is 196km from shore.

SSE is leading on the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion and during its expected operational life of around 35 years.