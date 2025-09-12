Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)
(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the design, supply, and installation of a 150kV composite cable system interconnecting Igoumenitsa and Corfu in Greece.

The turnkey project includes the design, manufacture, installation, protection, and commissioning of approximately 18 km of three-core subsea cables and 13 km of single-core underground cables.

The 150kV composite subsea and underground cable system will further strengthen the reliability and increase the capacity of Greece’s electricity transmission network.

The subsea cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, while the land cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ land cable facility in Thiva.

The project will be completed within 22 months from the signing of the contract, according to Hellenic Cables.

“We are proud to continue supporting IPTO in strengthening Greece’s energy infrastructure with reliable and sustainable cable solutions. This project is another important milestone that reflects Hellenic Cables’ commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and support in enhancing the Greek energy infrastructure,” said Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables.

