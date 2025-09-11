Equinor Cleared for Norwegian Sea Drilling Operation

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6507/8-12 S in production license 124 B, operated by Equinor with 25.69% working interest

Other partners in the license include Petoro with 36.39%, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia with 27.91%, and Vår Energi with 10% stakes.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.