Yinson Production Finds Carbon Capture Solutions Partner

Yinson Production has entered into a cooperation agreement with Carbon Circle to explore and deliver carbon capture projects as part of its broader carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions.

Under this agreement, the parties will focus on developing carbon capture as a service (CCaaS) for industrial emitters in Europe.

The cooperation aims to capture CO2 from chemical and combustion processes for subsequent transport and permanent geological storage, supporting emitters in their decarbonization journeys while contributing to regional and global sustainability goals.

This collaboration builds on the successful execution and delivery of the world’s first offshore post-combustion carbon capture unit, installed onboard Yinson Production’s Agogo FPSO.

Carbon Circle will contribute its portfolio of modular post-combustion carbon capture facility designs, suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. These technologies will complement Yinson Production’s CCS strategy, enhancing its ability to provide integrated decarbonization solutions.

Yinson Production is a global owner and operator of a fleet of floating production and storage units (FPSOs and FSOs) for the oil and gas industry. With deep experience in financing, engineering, construction, leasing, operation, and maintenance of complex energy projects, Yinson Production is advancing its role in the energy transition.

Through its subsidiary, Stella Maris CCS, Yinson Production is developing a full CCS value chain, positioning itself as a key enabler of large-scale decarbonization solutions.

“This partnership is in line with Yinson Production’s broader efforts in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. Together, we are pushing boundaries to make carbon reduction scalable, achievable, and meaningful for the environment,” said Lars Gunnar Vogt, Chief Technical Officer of Yinson Production.

“Yinson Production is a natural partner for us in the CCS segment. Building on to the experience gained from the Agogo CCS project, this cooperation agreement is a milestone, setting the stage for continued partnership and future achievements,” added Geir Otto Amundsen, Chief Executive Officer of Norway-based Carbon Circle.