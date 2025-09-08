Monkey Island LNG Taps McDermott for $25B Louisiana Project

Monkey Island LNG has awarded McDermott a master services agreement (MSA) to provide front-end engineering and planning services for its planned $25 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish in Louisiana.

Phase 1 of the project will comprise three trains with a capacity of 5.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) each, or 15.6 MTPA combined. Expansion plans would add two more trains, bringing total output to 26 MTPA, placing the development among the largest private energy infrastructure projects in North America.

Monkey Island LNG has selected the ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade Process and will use McDermott’s modular LNG train design, which the companies say can deliver up to 60% more LNG per acre than comparable projects.

McDermott will provide engineering, execution planning and pricing under the MSA, which is expected to transition into a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract subject to financing. The project will be led by McDermott’s Houston office with support from its engineering group in Gurugram, India.

Engineering and permitting are expected to begin in 2026, with first LNG production targeted for the early 2030s.

"By leveraging LNG mega-modules, we dramatically reduce the site footprint required for world-scale LNG production, which drives down project costs and risks. The project represents a $25 billion investment across two phases, positioning it among the largest private energy infrastructure developments in North America and designed to maximize LNG production with fewer acres,” said Greg Michaels, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Monkey Island LNG.